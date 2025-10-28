How did the Democrats get so bad at this?

On the day small and midsized businesses surveyed by CNBC reported an inability to raise wages for employees, the inability to hire new employees, and expense cutbacks due to the tariffs’ effects on the businesses, the Democrats chose to focus on the destruction of the East Wing of the White House.

On the weekend that inflation hit three percent, clearly above the level the Federal Reserve and American businesses expect and, also, outpacing wage growth, Democrats decided to fixate on Donald Trump not immediately dismissing the idea of a third term in office.

Yesterday, “Carter’s said it would close about 150 stores in North America and reduce its office workforce by about 15%, cutting roughly 300 positions as tariffs drag down its earnings. Carter’s on Monday said it expects to incur a pretax earnings impact from additional tariffs imposed by the Trump administration of about $200 million to $250 million a year.”

Today, as the government shutdown enters its twenty-eighth day and SNAP benefits, Headstart funding, and other government programs are set to run out of money, Democrats insist the GOP needs to just scrap the filibuster to reopen the government.

Democrats, the GOP is not going to scrap the filibuster. And it strongly suggests the Democrats know they wouldn’t have the votes to scrap it if they took back the Senate.

Democrats want credit with their base for shutting down the government, but not blame from voters. So they’ve chosen to talk about every Trump outrage imaginable to avoid talking about the shutdown. But, in the process, they’ve allowed Trump to steer them to topics most Americans really do not care about instead of the ones Americans do care about.

It is positively thirty feet over a runway.

Now, the largest of the federal government employee unions is calling for Democrats to reopen the government with a vote on the clean resolution. The shutdown will not end in the next day or so. But it will end. Democrats will get out of it without anything other than the status quo and some commitments.

This is the way it was always going to be.

House Democrats refuse to vote for any government funding because they claim they would be voting to fund Hitler. House Conservatives will not vote for major expansions of funding in the continuing resolution because it uses baseline spending from the Biden Administration.

The only path forward was always voting for the clean continuing resolution in the Senate and some commitments for future votes because nothing else has the votes to pass the House. At some point, however, some morons in the Democratic Party started making it about forcing the GOP to kill the filibuster, which is not going to happen.

So we wait for the inevitable.

In the meantime, Democrats have larger problems. They have a Nazi candidate in Maine who, we now know, admitted he got the Nazi tattoo knowing it was a Nazi tattoo. We’ve got Jay Jones in Virginia sinking further in the polling, hoping outrage over the shutdown helps mobilize Northern Virginia Democrats. But we have something else too.

Democrats are increasingly not like the rest of Americans. They are, increasingly, white atheists. Within the Democratic Party coalition is a large group of non-white Christians intermingling with white atheists. The Christians are exiting the party, and the Democrats are more and more in tune with upper-income white atheist progressives who have little in common with the rest of the country.

It is why a new Democrat group is warning Democrats that they’re too busy focusing on the Alphabet Gang and climate change while staking out unpopular positions on crime and immigration. Naturally, the Democrats think it is the messaging and not the positions they take. But, at least, outside groups are warning Democrats that they are alienating themselves from Americans.

Republicans have lots of problems. But the GOP also, for better or worse, has a leader who can keep Republicans focused on both an agenda and talking points.

On the Democratic Party side, they have lots of problems and also a leadership vacuum being filled by Donald Trump. Any position he stakes out, the Democrats will stake out the exact opposite position. Trump is using this to his advantage.

And Democrats, ruled as they are by rich neurotic white women and gay men, have chosen to get outraged by a ballroom and Trump’s 2028 humor rather than focusing on inflation, tariffs, and the cost of living.

They have seemingly gone full…well…you know. Republicans may lose seats next year in the midterms because that is the nature of the midterms. But Democrats, by not addressing what ails them, will just be setting the GOP up nicely for 2028.

It is hilarious to watch.