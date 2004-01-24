Her Majesty has never experienced the blue screen of death. That can be the only explanation for agreeing to go along with this:

Bill Gates, the Microsoft founder and the world's wealthiest man, is to receive an honorary knighthood for "services to global enterprise".

The recommendation that he receive the honour was made by the Chancellor, Gordon Brown. Buckingham Palace is expected to announce it tomorrow, when Mr Gates will speak at a conference on "Advancing Enterprise" organised by Mr Brown. Sir Bill should spend less time talking and more time focused on rolling out Longhorn.