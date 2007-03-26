Someone else wants to run for Mayor of Macon as a Repubilcan. That's funny. I've never heard of him and we had our county convention on Saturday and I don't recall him being there.

A second Republican says he will enter the Macon mayoral race.

Local businessman David Cousino met with residents in Mattie Hubbard Jones Park on Sunday afternoon to announce his plans. In a telephone interview Sunday evening, Cousino said he wants to get rid of the arguing and bickering among current elected officials and prod them to work together.

"My plans are to basically streamline the city," he said.