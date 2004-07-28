I represent Stroud & Hall Publishing Co, which published Zell Miller's book. They've just released The Meaning of Is: The Squandered Legacy of William Jefferson Clinton. It's by Bob Barr.

I got one of the first copies. It's a good little primer on the background of the impeachment. The former Congressman talks about how both Democrats and Republicans impeded and restricted the impeachment trial and that there was better stuff out there to get Clinton on.

I recommend the book and not just because the publisher is a good client of mine.