I am hacking in again to share this with you:

The Senate is back in session this week, and where's John Kerry? Why, in Baghdad, bashing Bush. And look at how the press is reporting it. First, get this howler from the San Francisco Chronicle, starting with the headline:

Kerry cheered in Baghdad, decries Bush team's 'blunders' - Once criticized for war stance, he says force alone won't win

Now, read into the story:

Baghdad -- Sen. John Kerry, whose seemingly shifting positions on the U.S. war in Iraq plagued him throughout his presidential campaign, came to this war- torn capital Wednesday to see for himself whether the country was moving toward stability or deeper into chaos.

Kerry, who repeatedly charged during the presidential campaign that President Bush had botched the war effort, was greeted warmly by U.S. soldiers in Baghdad.

Now which is it, cheered or greeted warmly? There is a difference. I have not seen any video of this. If there is video of him being cheered by the troops, I am quite sure it would be papered all over the networks. (If you see it on TV, let me know when and where, or if there is a link, let me know.)

Read the article. The only times that he met with troops that is mentioned is some he saw in a restaurant, and a group of 20 from his home state. What kind of reporting is this? And, you just have to wonder, with the Iraqi elections 3 weeks away, why Kerry is in Iraq bashing-Bush. Like or not, it sure seems to be like he is encouraging our enemies, which is the norm for Jean Francois.

Let's take a look at what other alleged news outlets said:

Associated Press - No mention of cheering, only Kerry meeting with troops from Massachusetts.

Washington Post - No mention of cheering at all.

Boston Globe - Same reporter as the SF Chronicle, but the greeted warmly part is missing. Hmmm.

Makes you wonder, doesn't it? Did the SF Chronicle add that nonsense in, or did the Boston Globe edit it out? I wish I knew. I'd bet on the SF Chronicle.

[Cross-posted at Tomfoolery of the Highest Order]