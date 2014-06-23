The incestuous relationship between the mainstream media and Democratic Party has headed down to Mississippi. Theodore Scheifer is covering the campaign. He has written a few stories. My friend Charles Johnson characterizes one as a “hit piece” on McDaniel.

Charles Johnson also pointed out that Theodore Scheifer is also Teddy Scheifer. Scheifer was a speechwriting intern for Obama for America and also for Obama’s U.S. Department of Education.

Schiefer, according to his LinkedIn page, is also quite proud of his hit piece on then Indiana Governor Mitch Daniels. He seems like he’ll be a good liberal reporter. Obama connections and the New York Times tend to go hand in hand these days.

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