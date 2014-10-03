The other night I could hear my wife and third-grade daughter talking heatedly about something. I assumed they were having an argument. But eavesdropping on the raised voices, I realized that was not it. They were both loudly, angrily complaining about my daughter's math homework.

Her assignment involved one of several methods of subtraction she must learn. The way most people learn to s ...



Updated: Fri Oct 03, 2014



