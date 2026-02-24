I rather dislike monetized social media accounts (full disclosure: my Twitter account is monetized) that exist to create viral moments. They often selectively edit bits or take bits out of context to get traffic.

That happened to California Governor Gavin Newsom yesterday, and the effect was that the viral attack on Newsom got discredited when, if truthfully framed, it would be bad.

Here is the clip:

The clip was framed by several right-wing social media accounts as Gavin Newsom telling a black audience he had low SAT scores just like them.

While Newsom was talking to the black mayor of Atlanta, Georgia, the audience was overwhelmingly white. There is a video of the crowd, but I also know several people who were there. They assure me it was overwhelmingly a white crowd and Newsom’s remark was directed at them, not the Mayor of Atlanta. Though Newsom gestured to the Mayor as he said “you,” in the full conversation, his point was about being relatable to people generally and was targeting the white crowd.

The story here is not that Newsom told a black audience he had a low score like them. The story is that Newsom thinks he can get back the working and middle classes for the Democrats by telling them he scored 960 on the SAT.

It is deeply tone deaf and not relatable. Who the hell really remembers what they got on the SAT anyway? But, to Newsom, the “I didn’t do great on the SAT” and “I have dyslexia” are supposed to make him relatable to the working and middle classes of America.

Newsom also did a fundraiser for Keisha Crimewave Bottoms, the former Mayor of Atlanta, who black voters in the city turned against after she sided with the criminals and rioters in the 2020 riots. Bottoms performed so terribly that the north end of Atlanta tried to secede, and the overwhelmingly black voters of the city turned against her so much so that she could not run for re-election.

And Newsom thinks she should be the next Governor of Georgia. It’s brazen tone deafness all around, without a clear picture of Georgia’s Democratic politics.

The story here is not that Newsom said something racist or racially tone deaf. It’s that Newsom’s family was wealthy and he is a wealthy guy. His father administered the Getty family trust and the Governor of California wrote Newsom’s letter of recommendation for college. Newsom likes to talk about his single mother. He never mentions his family’s wealth and privileges or the wealth he married into. Instead, he’s got a 960 SAT and dyslexia, so he’s just like you, you filthy poors.

Unfortunately, the viral right online totally botched the story, and Newsom gets to say you can’t believe them because the crowd was white, not black. And on that point, he is right.