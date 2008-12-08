Geez, now I'm embarrassed to have ever been profiled in the magazine. If you thought they were maintaining a notion of fair, independent journalism when they turned into an opinion rag advocating global warming, get a load of their new issue. It tries to use the Bible as justification for gay marriage. And in doing so, Newsweek's editor opens with this wonderfully humorous editorial note:

No matter what one thinks about gay rightsâ€”for, against or somewhere in between â€”this conservative resort to biblical authority is the worst kind of fundamentalism. Given the history of the making of the Scriptures and the millennia of critical attention scholars and others have given to the stories and injunctions that come to us in the Hebrew Bible and the Christian New Testament, to argue that something is so because it is in the Bible is more than intellectually bankruptâ€”it is unserious, and unworthy of the great Judeo-Christian tradition.

In other words, if you rely on the Bible to defend anything, you are intellectually bankrupt.

Guess I need a congressional bailout then.

This is, naturally, a pattern on the left. When words do not suit them, they change the words. When they are unable to change the words, they change the meaning of the words. When they are unable to change the meaning of words, they slander any who believe the words.

As the Gay Reich movement goes beyond hounding people out of jobs for disagreeing with them, they now must declare war on religion. It is, after all, a 5000 year old western religious tradition that throws up road blocks to what they want in the here and now.Lucky for us they have shallow liars like Lisa Miller, Newsweek's religion editor, working for them. Her vapid bastardization of the Bible is not in the least bit compelling when she writes things like this:

while the Bible and Jesus say many important things about love and family, neither explicitly defines marriage as between one man and one woman.

This, of course, ignores Adam and Eve -- the original marriage. It even ignores Mary and Joseph. It also ignores clear constructs on marriage in the Bible that only make sense if marriage is to be between one man and one woman. Likewise, even were we to say that was not true, the Bible does "explicitly define marriage" as between man and woman. There is no way around that one.

She then writes:

no sensible modern person wants marriageâ€”theirs or anyone else's â€”to look in its particulars anything like what the Bible describes.

I guess all of us lack sense around here. What Lisa Miller is really saying is that nobody in New York City wants to have a monogamous marital relationship where the couple works to glorify God through their marriage.

What I find particularly funny about all of this is going back to Genesis. Satan whispered in the woman's ears and she passed along the message to her husband. And here Satan is using Lisa to get to the rest of us. The more things change, the more ironies abound.

I won't waste my time going further on this one. If you want to read a serious smack down of this nonsense, read Al Mohler, who does greater justice than I could.