Next weekend, John Boehner, Eric Cantor, Kevin McCarthy, and twenty-five other members of Congress are flying to Amelia Island to collaborate with a group dedicated to defeating conservatives in Congress.

The Republican Main Street Partnership’s offshoot “Main Street Advocacy” is hosting the event at the Ritz Carlton on Amelia Island. Steve LaTourette, a liberal Republican former Congressman from Ohio, is the face in front of the group. LaTourette is good friends with John Boehner. Behind the scenes, LaTourette’s group is funded by the vast left-wing conspiracy. According to an email inviting people to the event, “People that are attending have donated $5,000 to the PAC.”

As I reported at the first of the year, LaTourette’s group has received money from left leaning unions, George Soros back organizations, and a major Democrat contributor.

The Mainstreet Partnership has multiple offshoots all housed on the 6th floor of a 7th Street office in Washington, D.C. Together, the groups â€” including Main Street Advocacy â€” want to, in the words of their backers, “bolster our incumbents who are under attack from the far right, and ensure that we hold on to seats represented by pragmatic Republicans that we would otherwise loose if there was an ultra-conservative in the general runoff.”

Their disclosures expose the lie. The group claims to be conservative and to support Republicans, but it is funded by the left. LaTourette himself has a long history of attacking conservatives and trying to defeat conservatives.

Next weekend, he is luring the top there Republicans in the House of Representatives and twenty-five others to the Ritz in Amelia Island to shake hands and collaborate with the very donors intent on defeating not just conservatives, but Republicans.

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