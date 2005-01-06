You'll have to excuse the language in the title. Nick Coleman is an opinion columnist who does not like to be corrected or challenged. He sent a letter to the Kerry Spot in which he says, in reference to the Powerline guys

The Frat Boys are cowards and mental midgets who hide behind anonymity but who must get a thrill reading their fictions on a supposedly reputable site such as the NRO's. Apparently, you make a nice living cutting and pasting from them and their ilk.

Hey Nick, we'd all rather cut and paste from their ilk than yours. At least they get their facts right.