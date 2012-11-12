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If you see ten troubles coming down the road, you can be sure that nine will run into the ditch before they reach you. â€” President Calvin Coolidge For five years I have consistently maintained that Mitt Romney could not be elected President of the
If you see ten troubles coming down the road, you can be sure that nine will run into the ditch before they reach you. â€” President Calvin Coolidge For five years I have consistently maintained that Mitt Romney could not be elected President of the United States. The only thing that changed was Barack Obama’s terrible debate performance and I made the unfortunate mistake of | Read More »