No Better Statement
If youâ€™re kidnapped, accept youâ€™re unlikely to survive, say â€œIâ€™ll show you how an Englishman diesâ€, and wreck the video.
Ken Bigley's head was severed from his body by a group of Islamofascists who are ruthless and cold in their hate for the West. If you are reading this, regardless of your race or political persuasion, know that, if given the opportunity, they'd take your head too. When Bigley died, his brother declared that Tony Blair had blood on his hands. As Mark Steyn points out in the first of his columns ever rejected by the London Telegraph, it was actually a crazed Islamofascist holding Ken Bigley's head that had blood on his hands. All of this column is worth reading. I refuse to watch the tapes. Ken Bigley's dying words were, apparently, "Tony Blair has not done enough for me." That could be the epithath for a dying decadent culture. Here's Steyn:
By contrast with the Fleet Street-Scouser-Whitehall fiasco of the last three weeks, consider Fabrizio Quattrocchi, murdered in Iraq on April 14th. In the moment before his death, he yanked off his hood and cried defiantly, â€œI will show you how an Italian dies!â€ He ruined the movie for his killers. As a snuff video and recruitment tool, it was all but useless, so much so that the Arabic TV stations declined to show it. If the FCO wants to issue advice in this area, thatâ€™s the way to go: If youâ€™re kidnapped, accept youâ€™re unlikely to survive, say â€œIâ€™ll show you how an Englishman diesâ€, and wreck the video. If they want you to confess youâ€™re a spy, make a little mischief: there are jihadi from Britain, Italy, France, Canada and other western nations all over Iraq â€“ so say yes, youâ€™re an MI6 agent, and so are those Muslims from Tipton and Luton who recently joined the al-Qaeda cells in Samarra and Ramadi. As Churchill recommended in a less timorous Britain: You can always take one with you. If Mr Blair and other government officials were to make that plain, it would be, to use Mr Bigleyâ€™s word, â€œenoughâ€. A war cannot be subordinate to the fate of any individual caught up in it.