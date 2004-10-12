If youâ€™re kidnapped, accept youâ€™re unlikely to survive, say â€œIâ€™ll show you how an Englishman diesâ€, and wreck the video.

Ken Bigley's head was severed from his body by a group of Islamofascists who are ruthless and cold in their hate for the West. If you are reading this, regardless of your race or political persuasion, know that, if given the opportunity, they'd take your head too. When Bigley died, his brother declared that Tony Blair had blood on his hands. As Mark Steyn points out in the first of his columns ever rejected by the London Telegraph, it was actually a crazed Islamofascist holding Ken Bigley's head that had blood on his hands. All of this column is worth reading. I refuse to watch the tapes. Ken Bigley's dying words were, apparently, "Tony Blair has not done enough for me." That could be the epithath for a dying decadent culture. Here's Steyn: