Twice now, rightwing pundit Matt Walsh has suggested that on the right, we should consider there being no enemies to our right because the left believes there are no enemies to the left. More specifically:

Walsh says “we’ll just lose instead” because “[t]he Left will keep up the united front and defend their guys no matter what what while we keep throwing each other to the wolves at every opportunity.”

One of my frustrations with this is the idea that our side keeps losing to the Left. In fact, a great deal of energy is spent online by rightwing commentators to get you to believe you are a victim and losing. Let’s look at the data and assess where we stand.

Using the Republican Party as a proxy for the advancement of the right, because the Left uses the Democratic Party, here is where we stand.

Federal Level

The GOP controls the United States House of Representatives

The GOP controls the United States Senate

The GOP controls the Presidency

GOP control of the Senate has given the right six out of nine seats on the United States Supreme Court, or two-thirds of the votes.

State Level