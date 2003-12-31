While some Democrats applauded the decision, several presidential hopefuls attacked the appointment of a federal prosecutor to take over the politically sensitive investigation into whether a Bush administration official leaked a CIA operative's name.

Attorney General John Ashcroft removed himself Tuesday from the inquiry into who leaked the name to a newspaper columnist. U.S. Attorney Patrick J. Fitzgerald of Chicago, a career prosecutor, will lead the probe. A media generated scandal and a media generated firestorm. Whenever Bush is asked by a reporter about the scandal, he needs to respond with a question, "Why don't you guess just say who leaked to you." He probably would, which is why it is unlikely that he'll get too many questions about it directly from the media.