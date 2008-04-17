Geez. It's amazing how rumors start to swirl because someone overhears something and can't get the context right.

A member of Council asked me if I was able to get my ticket fixed and I was left scratching my head.

Yesterday, I had to go to Cordele after the Rules Committee and was running late. I said on my way out that it was okay because I was going to see a judge in Cordele so if I sped he could probably fix my ticket, not that he actually would.

This morning, my off-handed quip, has apparently turned into this story of me racing off to Cordele yesterday to get a ticket fixed. I swear some people have too much time on their hands to be silly.