Read this and then come back.

Okay. Can you see the problem? I can. Dad, you've spoiled your kids. That's why they act like complete brats. You bought one Nintendo for each kid. You idiot! So, you've never taught your kids to share. They fight, swear, and make obscene gestures. So, you've never effectively punished your kid? Or, are they living by your example? Dad, you need to get with the Barnards and, once you've finished being flogged, learn to flog your spoiled brats. Then get to a real church and learn how to be head of household and raise a family properly.

Idiots should not breed.