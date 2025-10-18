Many of those going to worship today will not be going to worship on Sunday.

Today, in a very works based religion, secular Americans who worship at the altar of politics will join together in “No Kings” protests. For unchurched Americans, protest is an act of corporate worship. They see the crowd and take reassurance that they are surrounded by an army of believers.

But they will not be worshiping God. They’ll be worshiping themselves and their act of protest. Secularism, like all other religions except Christianity, is a works based religion. Their acts get them paradise, not Christ’s acts.

Here is the toolkit for the hosts. Marvel at how organized it is.

They have a song and chant kit (now taken down) with the history of the anthems and some pretty awful lyrics. It is a hymn book for secularists, without the soul-lifting power of “Amazing Grace.” Instead of songs about the need for Christ, they have chants about the need for healthcare. Instead of songs about the saving power of Christ’s blood, they have songs about the need to save the environment.

It is liturgical. It comes with an ecclesiology. It is religious in nature — a secular religion praised by the secular press.

Every January, millions join together in a March for Life in Washington, D.C. that is not only peaceful, but inevitably leaves the city cleaner than when it arrived. The people worship Christ, sing Christian hymns, and pray.

The national press largely ignores it.

Today, millions will gather around the country, vandalism will happen, trash will pile up, the crowd will sing songs about their own empowerment, chant about political desires, and go home to channel rage.

The national press will give it inordinate coverage.

And what will it accomplish?

Donald Trump will still be President. The government will still be shut down. The boats in the Caribbean will still get blown up. Federal employees will still get fired and laid off. The Supreme Court will still rule for the President in ways the Left hates. Republicans will still control a majority of state legislatures, Governor’s Mansions, and the Congress, and the Democrats will eventually vote to re-open the government and fund ICE, deportations, the military, the Department of Justice, and Donald Trump.

But, for today at least, those who protested will go home assuring themselves they are not alone.

And I’d remind them they did this last year, went home assured they were not alone, and more Americans voted for Donald Trump than Kamala Harris.

In mid-October of 2017, the polling averages had the American electorate at D+10 headed into the midterm elections. Today, it is D+1.

And today, instead of talking about the economy, tariffs, groceries, the cost of living, and issues that matter to Americans, progressives will talk about democracy still being at stake and how we must oppose kings.

People, Americans just want cheaper groceries. It really is that simple. But the billionaire organizers of the religious ceremony who put a great deal of time into organizing the liturgies for today do not feel the pinch.