Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Linda Gray's avatar
Linda Gray
29m

Maybe Secretary Hegseth is getting out over his skis. I can’t imagine the President putting up with this. There is too much at stake with military lives to let someone’s ego get in the way of competence.

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Pamela Brown's avatar
Pamela Brown
44m

Fire him

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