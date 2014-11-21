No Will to Fight for 11/21/2014
About three weeks ago, Republicans swept into power in a massive wave that caught even most optimists off guard. From the federal level down to local governments, Republicans were ushered in, and Democrats were ushered out of power. The next day, Demo...
About three weeks ago, Republicans swept into power in a massive wave that caught even most optimists off guard. From the federal level down to local governments, Republicans were ushered in, and Democrats were ushered out of power. The next day, Democrats in Washington claimed the message from the election is that the parties in Washington need to work together. But now, President Obama has de ...
Updated: Fri Nov 21, 2014