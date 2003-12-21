So the New York Times thinks the latest out of Libya is a good thing.

Over the past five years, by turning over two suspects for trial, acknowledging its complicity in the Lockerbie bombing and paying compensation to victims' families, Libya finally managed to persuade the United Nations Security Council to lift the international sanctions that had shadowed its economy and its international reputation for more than a decade. Those sanctions were lifted in September. This page recommended lifting American sanctions as well, but President Bush left them in place pending further steps, most notably Libya's decision to end its unconventional weapons programs. It is now clear that he was right to do so. The added American pressure worked just as intended.

In that sense, yesterday's announcement also demonstrates the value of diplomacy and United Nations sanctions as a tool against weapons proliferation. Combatting current proliferation dangers in North Korea and Iran, and future threats elsewhere, will require a deft combination of approaches. Ideally, as in the case of Libya, solutions will be reached well short of war.

So, let's get this right. The UN lifted sanctions on Libya and the Bush Administration refused to go along with that. The Times thought Bush should have lifted U.S. sanctions, but Bush stood firm. It appears Bush was right. This is a victory for UN sanctions.

Hello?! How about a victory for U.S. unilaterialism. Bush was right, the UN was wrong. The Times just can't figure out how to praise Bush.

Idiots.