No blogging today. It's dedicated solely to work -- namely trying to get the bugs out of my RSS keyword issues. Blech!

[UPDATE] I spent all day playing around and figured out what works. Note to my mom: it's not a tech issue, it's a keyword issue in my newsreader. The problem was I kept getting 3-400 irrelevant pieces of information for the keywords I was searching, not to mention duplicates. It was just a matter of sitting down and figuring out what search engines, in combination, deliver the most unique hits and then getting NetNewsReader to weed out duplicates for me to save time. Easier said than done. In short, Google is your friend.