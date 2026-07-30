Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Mitchell Gross's avatar
Mitchell Gross
6h

On February 18, 1981. Ronald Reagan went on National TV and addressed a joint session of Congress to speak about the Program for Economic Recovery.

In his speech he said, people use words like a "trillion dollars" and have no idea what it means.

In point of fact, the concept of a trillion dollars is incomprehensible. The President went on to explain, "if you have a stack of $1000.00 bills in your left hand 4 inches high, you would be a millionaire. If however, you have a trillion dollars in your right hand with the same $1000 bills, it would be over 67 1/2 miles high."

Our national debt is 39 trillion dollars. Do the math.

Erick, when you say, "disaster is not right around the corner," I get it, but I have to disagree. It's not around the corner at all; it's here staring us in the face.

It's tough as hell cutting entitlement programs. I get that, too. Doing so often results in political suicide. Unfortunately, there isn't one member of Congress willing to take that problem on.

If we continue to operate with blinders on, it won't be walking toward a financial disaster cliff, it will be galloping toward it.

Then again, we can always shrug and let our kids deal with it.

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Clarity Seeker's avatar
Clarity Seeker
7h

If we only had more government ( and more debt) all would be well. DSA DSA DSA.

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