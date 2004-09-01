A while back I mentioned that my problem with Alan Keyes is that he became a self made politician and has refused to accept his chosen role. Politicians do not say things like this:

Alan Keyes, the Republican candidate for a vacant U.S. Senate seat in Illinois, said Tuesday that Vice President Dick Cheney's daughter Mary was a "selfish hedonist" for being a lesbian.

Whether you agree with him or not, it is not helpful -- particularly given a media already prone to siezing every word of a Republican to make the whole party look out of touch and crazed with fanatics.