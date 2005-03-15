Remember people saying it was just Vermont and Massachusettts. The rest of us would not have to worry about gay marriage. Well, think again.

Gays and lesbians have a right to marry under the California Constitution, a state judge here ruled Monday, striking down state laws that limit marriage to "a man and a woman."

"No rational basis exists for limiting marriage in this state to opposite-sex partners," wrote San Francisco Superior Court Judge Richard Kramer. "Same-sex marriage cannot be prohibited solely because California has always done so before."