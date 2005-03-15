Not Just Massachusetts Anymore
Remember people saying it was just Vermont and Massachusettts. The rest of us would not have to worry about gay marriage. Well, think again.
Gays and lesbians have a right to marry under the California Constitution, a state judge here ruled Monday, striking down state laws that limit marriage to "a man and a woman."
"No rational basis exists for limiting marriage in this state to opposite-sex partners," wrote San Francisco Superior Court Judge Richard Kramer. "Same-sex marriage cannot be prohibited solely because California has always done so before."