House Republican leaders are lining up quickly behind Kevin McCarthy to replace Eric Cantor.

If they go that route, the House leaders will be signaling they’ve learned nothing from Cantor’s defeat. Jeb Hensarling is a better choice and they should reconsider.

McCarthy is not very conservative and, for all of Cantor’s faults, lacks Cantor’s intelligence on a number of issues. Lest we forget, McCarthy had several high profile screw ups as Whip and has not really seemed to ever improve over time.

If House Republicans wish to not find common ground with the conservatives who make up their base, McCarthy is a fine pick. But if they want to get everyone together as we head into November and then into 2016, they should consider someone else. McCarthy is a non-starter for conservatives and the bad blood will continue.

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