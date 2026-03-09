First, on a personal and somber note, if you are able and willing, please consider giving to this GoFundMe for Jason Hughes. He died Friday night. Jason was a teacher in Gainesville, Georgia. Contrary to some press reports about his death, I know his brother-in-law, who gave me the facts of Jason’s death. The story is awful and traumatic.

Jason was a beloved teacher, and some of his favorite students decided to prank him by rolling his house. As the kids were driving off, Jason ran out to surprise them, tripped, fell in the road, and the kids did not see him and ran him over. He died at the scene, surrounded by his students, doing what they could to save him.

The police arrested the students and they have been charged with vehicular homicide and other crimes. Jason’s brother-in-law says Jason loved the students, the students loved Jason, and this was just a tragic freak accident. The students and the family are all traumatized. The press reports make this freak accident into something it was not. Jason leaves behind his wife and children. The GoFundMe was set to a lesser amount than has been raised already, but every penny is going to go a long way to helping this family. Thanks for your consideration.

“A war of choice,” is the phrase the media has seized upon to describe the war in Iran — a war the Republicans won’t call a “war” because of the constitutional implications.

What the press does not understand is that we really have no choice in the matter. Some of you and much of the press may reject the idea of heaven and hell, but the apocalypse is central to the mission of the Iranian government.

Progressives in the press and the Christian who never darkens the door of the church may not care much for religious world views, but the Iranian theocracy is premised on bringing about the return of the Mahdi. To do so, the Iranians must destroy Israel. The whole of the regime has existed to do that, and the deceased Ayatollah decided to pursue nuclear weapons because, in his words, Israel is a “one bomb country.”

The former Spanish Prime Minister told the tale of going to Tehran to visit Ayatollah Khamenei. Attempting to make small talk as the Ayatollah made himself a cup of tea, the Prime Minister asked him what he woke up in the morning thinking about. “The destruction of Israel,” was Khamenei’s reply.

With or without nuclear weapons, Iran was on the verge of having such a massive arsenal of weapons, our deterrent abilities would be no match. They were on the verge of being able to overwhelm the Iron Dome and Patriot missile batteries stationed around the Middle East. Iran may or may not have been able to make nuclear weapons within months, but in a few months, it could fill missiles with uranium and render Israel uninhabitable.

Iran has been at war with the United States for 49 years. We have simply chosen not to fight back. We chose not to fight, but the fight was going to have to be fought.

The naive experts who have gotten so much wrong about Iran and the West, many of them on Iran’s payroll and paid to be dismissive of the theological beliefs of the theocracy, have insisted that diplomacy could work. But diplomacy cannot work on a regime predicated on bringing about the apocalypse. Only the secularists who scoff at the miraculous could truly believe diplomacy was the answer. Most, however, believed diplomacy really would not work. They just wanted Iran to get nukes, knowing they’d be unstoppable at that point. They did not think Iran would use them. They presumed we would just not attack a nuclear nation. It would be deterrence in their minds. They convinced themselves the worldview of the Ayatollah could be reasoned with.

Over the weekend in New York, Islamist protestors threw an improvised explosive device at a crowd of people protesting public Islamic prayer in New York. Both groups were outside Gracie Mansion. Police arrested Emir Balat and Ibrahim Nikk Kayumi at the scene.

Most news outlets failed to mention Balat and Kayumi were Islamic counter-protestors. The Mayor of New York, notably, condemned as racist the protestors protesting Islamic prayer. He chose not to condemn the jihadists.

The press is like the British government, desperately afraid of meeting the fate of the Charlie Hebdo editors. In Britain, the government is so afraid of Muslims, who make up less than ten percent of the population, that they’ll reorder society to avoid offending Islam because the other +90% of the population will neither cut off their heads nor rape their children.

These secular politicians and journalists cannot fathom that when the Ayatollah wakes up in the morning, his first thought is the destruction of Israel, and he really means its physical destruction.

To the extent we are in a “war of choice,” it is a choice to either live or watch our ally, and perhaps our own cities, turn into radioactive wastelands. It is telling that our American press corps and the Democratic Party seem to be rooting for Iran. They treat Trump and his backers as fundamentalist zealots and the Iranians as just old men with beards who hate America. They’re rather ally with the America haters who surely don’t mean what they say than with the Jesus Freaks and the man with the lifestyle of a newsroom CEO elected President.

NBC News was fine with Matt Lauer until too much pressure was brought to bear. They just can’t stomach Trump. CNN is fine with Jeffrey Toobin’s masturbation. They just don’t like Christian conservatives. They’d rather report from inside Iran with Iran’s permission than maybe take the threat of Iran seriously.

The New York Times did a deep dive into Congressman Dan Goldman’s wife’s pro-Israel social media. The same paper downplayed Mayor Mamdani’s wife celebrating the October 7th massacre, including liking social media posts celebrating the raping of women and children in Israel. The Congressman’s wife’s views can be imputed to the congressman. The Mayor’s wife, however, is a private person who just whispers her anti-semitism into the ear of the man laying in bed next to her at might. Not that the Mayor needs someone to make him hate Jews. Melania Trump, wearing a jacket, became a news story. Rama Duwaji, Mr. Mamdani’s wife, liking social media posts celebrating the murder of Jews is a nothingburger that the New York Times characterizes as “lik[ing] Instagram posts that supported the Palestinian cause”. “Palestinian cause” is doing a lot of work.

One of the posts Duwaji reportedly liked featured images of Palestinians breaching Israeli defenses and described the attack as a form of resistance to “apartheid.” Another showed people on a captured IDF vehicle with messaging about opposing occupation and oppression. Both posts were shared on the same day Hamas carried out its assault on Israel.

(Source)

The moral of the story in all of this is that if Orange Man Bad, all those opposed to him must be good, including Iranian terror masters. The press and Democrats will side with the mullahs to hurt Trump.

And Democrats are still refusing to fund the Department of Homeland Security.

Also, they are now attacking Trump for gas prices and not filling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Remember, Chuck Schumer bragged about blocking Trump from refilling the SPR, which was subsequently emptied by Biden to help Kamala Harris’s election bid.