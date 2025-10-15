Governor Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma is right. If Barack Obama sent the National Guard to Tulsa over the objections of the Governor and Mayor of Tulsa, conservatives would have a meltdown. And they’d be right.

My niece, yesterday, sent me a note from a ministry in Memphis, TN. The national press corps has not really covered Memphis. As of matter of fact, the press has not really covered Washington, D.C. once Trump sent in the Guard and took over the local police. D.C. got safe. Even the Mayor of the District of Columbia praised the President and noted the crime reduction.

In Memphis, this local ministry that fights human trafficking noted that local bars, clubs, and other venues have seen a decrease in drug trafficking, drug sales, prostitution, and human trafficking. In fact, one local club owner said some college kids had come out because they no longer felt like they had to drive to Nashville to have a fun weekend. Over 900 criminals have been locked up. Memphis has been completely ignored by the press because the press only covers the victims of Republican policies. Since the city has benefited, the press ignores it. The Erick Erickson first rule of media coverage is that the press covers the beneficiaries of Democrat policies and the victims of Republican policies.

In Chicago, the local government does not want the help. The county does not want the help. The majority of residents do not want the help. The governor does not want the help. I appreciate the President wanting to help fight crime, but I think we need to let Chicago crash. Sometimes, you have to let the addict hit rock bottom before they accept an intervention. Chicago and Illinois still insist everything is fine.

I hate it for my friends who live there, but even they say most people there want no intervention. Chicago and Illinois voted for Kamala Harris. They voted for Joe Biden. Chicago elected its deeply unpopular socialist mayor. Before the President decides to clean the place up, see what the voters do in the next election.

In the meantime, go clean up New Orleans. The Governor of Louisiana is asking for help. Go clean up St. Louis. Show what can be done in states that voted for President Trump. Show Chicago what is possible. While it is true the media will not cover it, the President has an amazingly powerful bully pulpit to get attention and drive success.

Back in Memphis, the local television station featured black residents of the city saying they were glad to get the help, and they appreciated President Trump sending troops to cut the crime. He could go to Memphis and put some of those black small business owners on stage. He could put on stage the ministries fighting human trafficking that have seen a reduction. He could put on stage the parents from black neighborhoods who no longer worry about drive-by shootings at night. He could show Chicago what is possible.

Antagonizing Pritzker may be an enjoyable pastime for the President. Making the Mayor of Chicago go on Morning Joe and avoid answering questions about adding police to the city may make for fantastic sound bites. But the President is results oriented and can get results in a lot of blue cities in deeply red, Trump-supporting states. And, who knows, maybe the criminal element will flee to the safety of Chicago, worsening that situation and creating a demand for saving by Trump.

In the meantime, Kevin Stitt is right. Every person reading this would be outraged if a Democrat sent federal troops to their state without consent and without being wanted. I’m not sure why we need to open this door when the doors are open in Tennessee, Missouri, Louisiana, and other red states to take action first.