First, prayers for President Joe Biden. In a statement yesterday, the former President announced he has prostate cancer that has metastasized to the bone. Keep him in your prayers. Should he attempt treatment, instead of palliative care, it would be an ordeal for anyone, particularly an 82-year-old.

One does not just get prostate cancer that metastases to the bone and the President of the United States, whose health is routinely monitored, certainly does not. It is extremely unlikely that between January 20, 2025, and now, President Biden suddenly developed an extremely aggressive cancer. It certainly calls into question this from 2022:

The lack of truthfulness about President Biden’s condition extended to more than just his cognitive decline and raises even more alarming questions about his wife, family, and close team encouraging him to run for re-election.

All that, however, should not distract from a focus on praying for the man. But those prayers should not give way to the latest Democrat talking point, which is that the news of Biden’s cancer means we should stop talking about the cover-up.

If anything, the American press corps, which was completely complicit in the cover-up, now has license to say they were kept in the dark on this serious matter and the press should seize on this for more coverage of the cover-up and who was involved. President Biden has opened the door for the press to never have to say sorry because of the amount of zealous coverage this portion of the cover up could create — a portion where the press could, with a straight face, say they were not complicit in the cover up.

The President’s own doctor certified in the past year that there was absolutely nothing wrong with the man. Again, the idea that Biden’s cancer is so rare it went from not registering on the common prostate cancer blood test to reaching his bones in a few months is all but impossible.

Likewise, given the rest of the cover-up, we cannot trust what we are being told now. The odds are very likely Biden has known for some time he had cancer and Jill and Joe Biden conspired with others to keep it a secret to push him into a re-election bid he was not mentally fit, nor physically fit, to win.

This diagnosis raises many more questions than those we were first contending with. I will not be surprised, however, if the press yet again collaborates with the Democrats and moves on in the name of compassion and “old news.”

The difference between the Christian and the pagan in politics on the right is on full display during times like these. The Christian announces he will pray for the President. The pagan declares the President did bad things the pagan hates, so he will not waste time being kind in return. The post-Christian will announce he will pray, but only in select ways that make the post-Christian feel committed to the commandment to love one’s enemies and pray for them, without actually fulfilling what the scripture actually means. In eternity, the pagan will wind up in a more comfortable place than the post-Christian.

Second, there are lots of things about the Trump Administration I appreciate and many policies I am glad to see.

But the President of the United States attacking Walmart for raising prices in response to tariffs is no better than and no different than Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and the progressive left attacking businesses for raising prices due to inflation. They lied about “shrinkflation” and “greedflation.”

President Trump is no better than them and engaged in socialist bullying of the private sector attempting to respond to the logical, obvious, and predictable fallout of his failed tariff policies.

Walmart, despite the hype of billions in revenue, only makes a 3% profit. Absorbing the cost of tariffs on a 3% profit would harm shareholders, employees, retirement plans, etc.

The President and his team attacked and threatened Amazon for a rumor they would show a line item in items documenting the tariff cost.

Walmart is not going to do that but merely will raise prices to deal with the increasing prices of goods it purchases. Still, this Administration is engaged in bullying and threats.

It is an unacceptably socialist response from the President of the United States. He enacted the tariffs. He should own the consequences that every person with common sense said would happen. He, after all, told us there’d be short-term pain for long-term gain and told us to sacrifice. The pain is here and he’d prefer no one talk about it.

It is sad and damning that we pivoted from the high prices of Bidenomics to the high prices of Trumponomics. The sooner the President abandons the failures of 19th-century mercantilism, the sooner the nation’s economy will recover and the fortunes of the GOP will rebound.