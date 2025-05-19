Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Kathy
May 19

Indeed. No one could possibly believe that this stage of cancer appeared practically overnight. Which should not prevent one from a sincere prayer for him. I consider the possibility that he has been in treatment for quite some time and am cynical enough to think they have deliberately chosen this time to announce the original diagnosis, whenever that might have been, for the purpose of distracting from the exposed audio of his interview and coverup of his cognitive decline while in office. And no, Trump should not tell companies how to price anything.

ChazAtl
May 19

First and foremost I 100% agree that Joe Biden had cancer long before now and covered it up.

But it is not all but impossible to go from showing no signs to stage 3 or 4 within a matter of months. I’m living proof of that.

June 2023 had a scan that showed no signs of any cancer. Completely scan free. 6 months later had another scan stage 3 stomach cancer that had nearly spread. So yes very possible. And not at all in the realm of impossible. But also 3 month after diagnosis and I am cancer free.

However, I do have a genetic condition that caused this type of abnormal cancer growth and remission.

So not impossible but only in abnormal cases.

As for the tariffs. Companies are allowed to set prices. But the fact is inflation is under control and market experts are saying they were wrong about the tariffs already. Not saying I’m in favor of them. But we can’t deny the good that’s come from them either.

