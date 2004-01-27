The Note is out late and has this curious introduction:

With apologies to David Shipley:

1. Don't overestimate how much attention all but the most active activists have paid to the Democratic presidential nomination fight in the February 3 states.

2. Which means: don't underestimate the capacity of a "given" candidate who "does well" in today's New Hampshire primary to sweep through said states, even if, hypothetically, that candidate hasn't spent much time or money there since the Macy's Thanksgiving floats were floated.

3. Not everything you read on Drudge is true

UPDATE: The self declared and official points out that the #3 item in the Note got cut. It actually reads: Not everything you read on Drudge is true -- although a lot is!!!