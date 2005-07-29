There is a good lament on the death of family meal time in the Wall Street Journal today. For the record, my parents always insisted on family meal time and I intend to as well. Family meal time is very important.

I remember when my sisters and I wanted to bring a TV into the kitchen so we could watch TV while we ate. My parents were having none of that except on very special occasions. Eating in front of the TV is one thing when you are single or married with no kids. Eating around a table and talking to the family is a necessity when you have a family. It breeds civility.