Evelyn is going through potty training. She's actually doing very well. And her "yeah" has turned into a decisive "yes". Of course "please" is still "peas" and the "interstate" is the "interstach."

Last night we were reading about Abraham and Sarah. Evelyn pointed to each person in the picture and I said "that's Sarah" and then "that's Sarah's son, Isaac."

"That's not Sarah," Evelyn said. "Miss Sarah has a girl and Mr. Dennis."

She doesn't quite understand that two people can have the same name.