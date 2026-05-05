I have kept delaying this post this morning, as I presumed the moment I hit send, the bombings would begin. But nothing yet.

American bombers left late yesterday from the United Kingdom headed to the Middle East. Refuelers took to the skies. It was all very public. We had a skirmish with the Iranian speedboat brigade.

But the Iranians sent 4 missiles to the United Arab Emirates. All were intercepted. Then they sent a drone that hit an oil facility on the western coast of the UAE at an oil export facility.

That was an act of war.

And still, President Trump has held his fire.

The situation is not sustainable for much longer. The UAE is leaving OPEC for a closer relationship with the United States. They have signaled they expect an American attack on Iran before the sun sets on the East Coast of the United States today.

Nothing has happened yet, but at some point today we may be back at war. And if we are not at war, our Arab allies will wonder if we really are going to protect them.

As I have said repeatedly, there were very good reasons not to attack Iran. But now that we have engaged them, we cannot stop until the regime is finished. If we do not attack them, they will attack us in some way for maximum damage to us.

I’m sure I’ll have more by the time the show starts at noon Eastern.