Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Kathy's avatar
Kathy
2h

If we don't bomb now, we look like every other president who has talked big and done nothing.

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Israel Bigelow's avatar
Israel Bigelow
2h

Trump is a deal maker. I think that's been his flaw going into this conflict as any deal for the Iranians is a play for time. They wager they can wait him out while raising oil prices and sinking Republican chances in the midterms. The problem was never Iran's nuclear program; it was the regime itself. As long as they exist, they will be looking for opportunities to foment terror in the region and pursuing a nuke. An operation of the scale that we launched with Israel was always pointed to regime change and the Trump administration should have had a better plan for when Iran inevitably closed the Strait of Hormuz. I'm glad to see the Trump admin acting to reopen the Strait but the next step is following through to eliminate the Iranian regime.

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