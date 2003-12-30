In the article on Kentucky, a number of Democrats are interviewed and they all express some form of dissatisfaction, ennui, or disgust with the Democrats starting with Clinton.

The media has hyped over and over how the Lewinsky affair was a private moment of sodomy with an intern and cigar, but the public has now had a few years of a more moral alternative. As a result, people are breathing fresh air and realizing that the President should be more than a cool guy to have a beer with and whore around Vegas with.