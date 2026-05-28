Erick Erickson's Show Notes

Erick Erickson's Show Notes

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Laura Walters's avatar
Laura Walters
2h

Looks pretty bleak. We can rejoice because our God is sovereign and is working His plan. “Fear not, I am with you”

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Roger Beal's avatar
Roger Beal
2hEdited

Not voting is, itself, a choice: a choice to let others make decisions for the non-voter.

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