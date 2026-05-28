On Twitter, I noted that a lot of actual, practicing Christians, not people who call themselves Christians, will stop voting if both parties keep nominating moral cretins insisting that people of faith choose between the lesser of two evils. It is still a choice for evil. Christians are admonished not to participate in evil.

The tweet went viral with accusations that I was urging people to stop voting. Actually, I also said that were I in Maine, I’d vote for the pro-abortion centrist, Susan Collins, to stop the Nazi turned Communist, Graham Platner. Were I in Texas, I would vote for the serial adulterer, corrupt crook, Ken Paxton, over the trans weirdo heretic, James Talarico. But I understand, in Texas, committed Christians might decide a pox on both houses.

Paxton serially cheated on his wife. He took a pretrial deal to avoid a public criminal prosecution. His own staff turned him in to the authorities for corruption. Despite a pre-trial deal that included $300,000 in restitution and community service, Paxton insists he has done nothing wrong.

Texas voters, who grew up with J. R. Ewing on television, will probably elect Paxton. They already re-elected him statewide as Texas Attorney General. When contrasted with an actual heretic “seminarian,” many Christians will hold their nose and vote for the crook. In Louisiana, in 1991, Governor Edwin Edwards faced off against KKK Leader David Duke. The entire Republican leadership of the nation, including President George H. W. Bush, condemned Duke. Edwards’s campaign circulated a bumper sticker that read, “Vote for the Crook: It’s Important.” Ken Paxton could run with the same bumper sticker.

Talarico is a bridge too far for actual Christians. He announced that “God is non-binary,” doubled down on the remark and defended it to Jake Tapper on CNN, and now claims he did not mean it since it has become an issue. He has claimed there are “six sexes,” not just two, and discussed how he loves trans kids. He also wants an open border. Talarico even attends a church with books in the church library to teach kids about gay sex. “Among the books in the church library is ‘This Book Is Gay,’ which lays out the ‘ins and outs of gay sex’ for kids”

In Maine, the Democrats have Platner, a man who has an actual Nazi SS Totenkopf tattoo on his chest, which he admitted to knowingly getting before proclaiming he had no idea it was the symbol of the Nazis who guarded the concentration camps. He now says he is a Communist who believes American soldiers killed in Iraq and Afghanistan got what they deserved.

In Michigan, the Democratic front runner for the Senate is Abdul El-Sayed, a man who claimed to be a physician, but has never actually treated patients. He also has defended Islamic terrorists and wondered about Israel’s right to exist. In New Jersey, the Democratic front runner for New Jersey’s 12th congressional district is Adam Hamawy, who was a friend to and interpreter for Sheikh Omar Abdel-Rahman, the terrorist who plotted the first World Trade Center attack. After the sheikh went to prison, Hamawy volunteered for an Al Qaeda linked group in Bosnia. Democrats now want him in Congress.

One cannot blame Christians for deciding to vote for Republicans who do not hate their country. To Ken Paxton, women may be expendable and ethics malleable, but he treasures the American flag. James Talarico views the flag as “complicated” and uses words like “cisgendered” while advancing major heresies.

Nonetheless, at some point, Christians will stop voting. One cannot keep asking Christians to choose morally corrupt alternatives to insane Democrats if the country does not improve morally. It is not a coincidence that many of the most vocal people insisting Christians have a moral obligation to vote for corrupt Republicans are also the self-identified Christians who rarely darken the door of a local church.

As the nation’s spiritual health collapses and the GOP keeps nominating hedonists, criminals, and their own antisemites, Christians will stop saying “I’m not vote for a pastor” and just simply stop voting. A slow slouch to Gomorrah with the GOP is no great alternative to a fast slide to Sodom with Democrats. If God is in control and all things work for those called according to His purpose, the body of Christ will decide God’s got this and opt out of the grossness of both parties’ worldliness and corruption. I am not urging this. I am noting it will happen.

The Center for Baptist Leadership Is At It Again

As I said above, “Were I in Texas, I would vote for the serial adulterer, corrupt crook, Ken Paxton, over the trans weirdo heretic, James Talarico,” because, in part, “Talarico is a bridge too far for actual Christians.”

I think a Christian can vote for Paxton over Talarico without serving as an apologist for Paxton and all his pretty blatant sins and corruption. If, however, you represent the “Center for Baptist Leadership,” which is not a center (just a website), not really that Baptist, nor composed of any leadership in the Southern Baptist Convention, you must be an apologist to power.

Here’s one of the Center for Baptist Leadership voices:

Paxton’s moral failings were not private, and he did not work through them. His own staff reported him to the authorities for corruption. Paxton was not acquitted. He took a pretrial deal to avoid a public criminal trial.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has agreed to pay nearly $300,000 in restitution, take legal ethics classes and complete 100 hours of community service as part of a deal to avoid a jury trial in his securities fraud case.

After serially cheating on his wife, he got a very public divorce and promptly moved into a multi-million dollar house with his mistress.

Ironically, the Center for Baptist Leadership is behaving just like James Talarico, with a very perverted view of repentance and sin because of tribal political loyalties to Paxton. Moral corruption always leaves its defenders becoming like those they despise.

It is actually possible to say that you have problems with Paxton’s character, but Talarico is a heretical bridge too far. It is possible to say that. You do not have to excuse Paxton to, in a binary choice, vote for him over a heretic trans weirdo open borders progressive.

Well, you don’t. But apparently, the Center for Baptist Leadership does have to, which tells you how corrupting the need to coddle power is.

Baptists and all Christians should be wary of support for a man who says God is non-binary when He descended to earth as a man and the second person of the Trinity referred to the first person of the Trinity as “Father.”

Baptists and all Christians should be wary of support for an institution that excuses corruption and character deficiencies because of earthly political loyalties. The things of the world hate the things of God, and a Christian is to seek first the Kingdom of God, not earthly political power.