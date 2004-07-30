I have to say that I think the Dems could pull it off in November. I hope they don't, but it is possible. With all the money they are pouring into 527 organizations, union supporter, and rage, they could all be motivated to go vote in mass. At the same time the Bush administration seems rather inept at capitalizing on good news and defending itself.

All of this goes to say, however, that I think Kerry did himself no great favors with his nomination speech. I don't think he will get a sizable bounce. I think that if Bush plays his cards right between now and his convention, he could get a good bounce.

The Republicans can now spend a month attacking Kerry. They should show him to be who he is.