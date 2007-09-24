You can kill the present Forest Hill Road plan.

County Attorney Virgil Adams told Bibb County commissioners Tuesday night that they have the legal authority to halt a controversial road project.

Prompted by Commissioner Joe Allen, who asked two weeks ago if the county could scrap the Forest Hill Road project that many residents oppose, Adams responded: â€œThe board can.â€

Those three words had the crowd of about 50 people in the commission's chambers yelling and clapping loudly, but the commission took no action to kill the project.

Earlier Tuesday, before the commission meeting began, between 20 and 30 residents who are upset with the project's plans to widen the road into three- and four-lane sections paraded up and down the sidewalks outside the courthouse downtown with signs.