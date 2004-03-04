NR Editors looks again at marriage:

With near uniformity, the media portrayed the president as a cynical exploiter of "wedge issues." The phrase "wedge issues" deserves its own long entry in the encyclopedia of liberalism; its meaning appears to be that there is something untoward, disgraceful even, when a Republican politician has the temerity to point out that the Democrats' position is out of step with public opinion. In any case, the notion that the president woke up one day, saw that his poll numbers had slid, and decided to whip up popular hostility to homosexuals as a political ploy is ludicrous on its face. It was not opponents of same-sex marriage who put the issue on the national agenda. It was liberal judges, lately aided by liberal mayors. Moreover, the president has on several occasions stressed the importance of conducting "this difficult debate in a manner worthy of our country, without bitterness or anger" toward homosexuals or others. As for those Democrats who are saying that Bush wants to "write discrimination into the Constitution," they should re-examine their position. If the amendment is "discrimination," then all opposition to same-sex marriage is discrimination, too. Yet almost all of these Democrats, such as John Kerry, profess to be opposed to same-sex marriage themselves. The president cannot be blamed for driving a wedge between the Democrats and their own convictions.