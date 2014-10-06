NRCC Withholds Funds After Marilinda Garcia (NH-02) Says She May Not Vote for Boehner
I am going to let CNN’s John King do the reporting. You can decide for yourself on this after watching the video.The post NRCC Withholds Funds After Marilinda Garcia (NH-02) Says She May Not Vote for Boehner appeared first on RedState.
I am going to let CNN’s John King do the reporting. You can decide for yourself on this after watching the video.
The post NRCC Withholds Funds After Marilinda Garcia (NH-02) Says She May Not Vote for Boehner appeared first on RedState.