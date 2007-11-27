Does anyone know if Oprah woke up today with a horse head in her bed? It's been 24 hours and it's already getting ugly.

Patrick Healy of the New York Times, no doubt first forced to watch the Vagina Monologues to get in touch with his inner female before writing this, has fired the first shot at The Oprah on behalf of The Clintons.

Message: women are still alive who didn't have the right to vote. You must stick with the woman so that these old women can finally see one of their own in the White House.

â€œI told her that my grandmother was the first person in town to vote, and my mother was the second,â€ said Mrs. Smith, who was born three months before the 19th Amendment was ratified in 1920. â€œAnd I told her I was born before women could vote, and I want to live long enough to see a woman in the White House.â€

Since then Mrs. Smithâ€™s story has become a grace note in Mrs. Clintonâ€™s stump speech. At the same time, the many other elderly women who turn out for Clinton campaign events have become welcome set pieces, visibly demonstrating the candidateâ€™s effort to highlight her sex and her overtures to female voters, whom the campaign is counting on to propel her to the Democratic presidential nomination.I wish I could insert barf noises into this post.

Seriously, this is the Clinton message against The Oprah -- it's more important that we get a woman elected than a black man because, well, there are still women alive who lived before women's suffrage. Solidarity sisters! Housewives unite! Pay no attention to the suffrage of African-Americans. Now is *our* turn.

That's really rather pathetic.

Lest you think this is an objective piece, Mr. Healy pulls out the trademarked practice of presenting the negative to show the positive in an effort to appear fair and balanced. After spending 755 words explaining to American housewives the world over that they must vote for Mrs. Bill Clinton despite what The Oprah tells them, he throws in 124 words of "not all women will vote for her just because she's a woman" and then ends with 48 more words on how all respectable housewives will ignore The Oprah and vote for Mrs. Bill Clinton:

Mrs. Smith, the senatorâ€™s touchstone in Iowa, said she heard doubts about Mrs. Clinton from some of her Republican friends but did not care much.

â€œA lot of them believe a womanâ€™s place is by the cookstove,â€ Mrs. Smith said. â€œBut I think Hillaryâ€™s a very capable girl.â€I say within two weeks there'll be a hit piece on Oprah in the New York Times.