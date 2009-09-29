“At some point we must stop saying that there was a failure to vet these people and conclude that Barack Obama has no more of a problem with men like Kevin Jennings who encourage statutory rape than men like Bill Ayers who encourages cop killing.”

People with low IQ got to see Whoopee Goldberg defend Roman Polanski on the View yesterday. Goldberg had no problem with the man filling a thirteen year old girl with alcohol and drugs before raping having sex with her.

I say "people with low IQ" because demographically those are the only people who watch the View save for those few people forced to watch the show as part of their job.

In any event, Goldberg's blasÃ© attitude about raping having sex with drug filled children and the implications of statutory rape has spilled over into the Obama administration, which is taking the position that statutory rape is of no great consequence and should, if the child consents, be encouraged.

There is no other way to look at Barack Obama's appointment of Kevin Jennings, the President's "safe schools czar" who, the Washington Times reports unapologetically encouraged a homosexual relationship between a fifteen year old boy and much older man who, the by reported to Jennings, picked the boy up in a bus station bathroom and promptly took the boy home.

Considering Jennings wrote about this in his one and only published book and spoke about this prior to his appointment, we can only assume the Obama administration knew about it and has no problem with it.

According to Mr. Jennings' own description in a new audiotape discovered by Fox News, the 15-year-old boy met the "older man" in a "bus station bathroom" and was taken to the older man's home that night. When some details about the case became public, Mr. Jennings threatened to sue another teacher who called his failure to report the statutory rape "unethical."

Jennings' defenders have claimed he did not know sex was taking place, which is akin to Roman Polanski saying he did not know his victim was underage despite having to get the written consent of the girl's mother for the photo shoot that fateful night.

Despite the defenders' defenses, a new audiotape has Jennings bragging about fostering the relationship between the fifteen year old boy and the bus station bathroom man. Jennings bragged that he told the boy "to use a condom," which suggests Jennings would rather be the "safe sex schools czar."

Jennings shows no remorse. He delights in encouraging the relationship. And Barack Obama delights in hiring Jennings and shows no remorse either.

At some point we must stop saying that there was a failure to vet these people and conclude that Barack Obama has no more of a problem with men like Kevin Jennings who encourage statutory rape than men like Bill Ayers who encourages cop killing.

Oh, but I may be mistaken about one thing. I wrote above that "there is no other way to look at" this. But there may be. One must wonder if Jennings would have had the same reaction and also encouraged the relationship had it been a fifteen year old girl meeting a man in a bus station restroom. I suspect he would have reacted differently, which raises even more basic and more serious questions about the world view of the men Barack Obama surrounds himself with. After all, the nation is seeking to extradite Roman Polanski, but then his was heterosexual statutory rape.