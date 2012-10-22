Obama Campaign is Like a Chicken With its Head Cut Off
We’re two weeks away and signs point to the Obama campaign flailing about like a chicken with its head cut off â€” or more precisely Florida, North Carolina, and, of all things, Virginia cut off. Colorado too seems to be slipping out of ObamaR..
We’re two weeks away and signs point to the Obama campaign flailing about like a chicken with its head cut off â€” or more precisely Florida, North Carolina, and, of all things, Virginia cut off. Colorado too seems to be slipping out of Obama’s reach making Ohio more and more necessary. Paul Ryan has begun making incursions into Western Pennsylvania, which gets Ohio media markets, | Read More »