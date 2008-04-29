Barack now wants a press conference to condemn Reverend Wright. And so he does.

"I am outraged by the comments that were made and saddened by the spectacle that we saw yesterday . . . .The person I saw yesterday was not the person that I met 20 years ago," Obama said of the man who married him.

When, Barack, when did Reverend Wright no longer act like the guy you knew? When? Was it after or before you named him as your spiritual advisor? At some point in the twenty years of your relationship he apparently changed. Do you really expect us to believe you didn't see the change.

Barack Obama was, in fact, still a member of Trinity when Reverend Wright first said the U.S. being behind 9/11.

Barack Obama was, in fact, still a member of Trinity when Reverend Wright first said the U.S. invented AIDS to kill black men.

Obama says he never heard those sermons. We're now left with only one of two conclusions: (A) Either Barack Obama knew about Rev. Wright's positions, did nothing, and is now lying to cover it up; or

(B) Barack Obama never really attended Trinity enough to pick up on Wright's views, in which case Obama was using the church just for show and has been lying about his faith the whole time.

"I gave him the benefit of the doubt in my speech in Philadelphia explaining that he's done enormous good. ... But when he states and then amplifies such ridiculous propositions as the U.S. government somehow being involved in AIDS. ... There are no excuses. They offended me. They rightly offend all Americans and they should be denounced."

Um . . . Wright states that view a long time ago.

Folks, what's really going on here is simple. Obama and Wright are friends. Obama tried to distance himself from Wright, but it didn't work. Now, Obama needs to throw Wright under the bus to help himself out. Wright was happy to mouth off irrationally to give Obama another chance to repudiate and disavow his relationship with Wright. And with fresh rhetoric from Wright it wouldn't just appear politically expedient â€” especially when Obama is still trying to use his relationship with Wright in the black community.