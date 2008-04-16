I thought Obama was as pure as the driven snow. I thought Obama, when he used the bathroom, left behind him the aroma of cinnamon and flowers. I thought Obama was driven by a passion for this country's better days and a love for dew covered fresh grass on a cool spring day.

Apparently he's as full of crap as the rest of them, but lies a heck of a lot more and looks down on the little guys a whole lot more.

Remember his whole "I'm not tainted by lobbyists" bit? We knew it was B.S. just from him taking money from lobbyists when he said he had not. Today, in the media's new quest to drown him in ink to save the Democrats, USA Today draws blood.

Barack Obama often boasts he is "the only candidate who isn't taking a dime from Washington lobbyists," yet his fundraising team includes 38 members of law firms that were paid $138 million last year to lobby the federal government, records show.

Those lawyers, including 10 former federal lobbyists, have pledged to raise at least $3.5 million for the Illinois senator's presidential race. Employees of their firms have given Obama's campaign $2.26 million, a USA TODAY analysis of campaign-finance data shows.

Thirty-one of the 38 are law firm partners, who typically receive a share of their firms' lobbying fees. At least six of them have some managerial authority over lobbyists.

"It makes no difference whether the person is a registered lobbyist or the partner of a registered lobbyist, if the person is raising money to get access or curry favor," said Michael Malbin, director of the Campaign Finance Institute, a non-partisan think tank.

Obama spokesman Tommy Vietor said that while Obama's refusal to take money from lobbyists "isn't a perfect solution â€¦ it does reflect Obama's record of trying to change the way that Washington does business." He declined to elaborate.The Obama's campaign strategy is rapidly boiling down to this one point: if we say "change Washington" enough times, people will believe it.

More and more, all Obama is actually showing us is that his nose is turned up higher than the rest of us, and he actually thinks we are so dumb that he can get away with cynical little ploys.

I think his 15 minutes are just about up.