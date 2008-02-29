If you know someone who isn't a blog reader, have I got a scoop for you. The media, playing zealous advocate for the candidacy of Barack Hussein Obama (and yes, I used his middle name. Get used to it. Daring to do so makes all the right people irrationally mad), has totally ignored his lack of foreign policy experience. About the only thing anyone knows is that Obama favors invading Pakistan â€” apparently he doesn't realize Pakistan is a nuclear power.

One of the areas that Obama is more and more showing his cluelessness on is Afghanistan. In August of last year, Obama said

We went into Iraq, a war that we should have never authorized and should not have been waged.. It has fanned the flames of anti-American sentiment. It has, more importantly, allowed us to neglect the situation in Afghanistan.

Part of that neglect, according to Obama, is his belief that in Afghanistan

We've got to get the job done there and that requires us to have enough troops so that we're not just air-raiding villages and killing civilians, which is causing enormous pressure over there.

"Air-raiding villages and killing civilians" is what Obama apparently believes we are doing in Afghanistan.

The Afghan operation is a NATO operation. It's not just the Americans, it's British royalty engaged in killing the Taliban. This is an important point because Obama is Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on European Affairs. And the subcommittee he chairs has jurisdiction for oversight of NATO.

Of course, you will probably not be surprised to learn that Obama has called his subcommittee to order exactly zero times. That's right â€” Barack Obama chairs the committee that could investigate his allegation that NATO is killing civilians in Afghanistan, but he has chosen to call no meetings. Or, as CNN's Lou Dobbs put it earlier this month, "The reality is this man for 13 months has had a responsibility to hold oversight hearings on Afghanistan and the conduct of that war and has not done so."

It will probably also not surprise you to learn that Obama has had several opportunities to go inspect Afghanistan for himself and has, each time, decided not to go.

If you are left with the conclusion that Obama's problem is not foreign policy inexperience, but a willfulness to ignore military success, I couldn't blame you. But whether it is inexperience or a willfulness to cast aspersions on the military for political game, we must wonder if this man is really fit to be our Commander-in-Chief.