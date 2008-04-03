Obama really is a change from a typical politician, ain't he? He surrounds himself with Ms. Powers who calls Hillary names and undermines Obama's own policy stances. He surrounds himself with men like Reverend Wright who preach on the separation in this country between black and white and how white people want to infect black people with AIDS.

He's also surrounded himself with Penny Pritzker as his national finance chairwoman.

bama's national finance chairwoman, Penny Pritzker, was chairwoman of the board of a Chicago-area bank in 1993 when it adopted a subprime business strategy that regulators say ultimately led it to collapse in 2001.

Superior's board and managers "ignored sound risk-management principles and failed to adequately oversee Superior's operations," the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation's (FDIC) Inspector General concluded in 2002.I wonder what investment strategies she's chosen to keep his campaign well funded?

Of course, on the Democratic side, it's not just him.

Clinton's campaign manager, Maggie Williams, earned at least $175,000 serving from 2000-07 on the board of Long Island-based Delta Financial, which filed for bankruptcy last year after a history of high-cost loans to low-income borrowers, according to public records.

Yes, I do think at 3 a.m. we don't want either of these clowns answering the White House phone if these are the people they'll surround themselves with. As Machiavelli once said, we learn a lot about the competence of a leader based on who they chose as their advisers.