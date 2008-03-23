This is pretty good.

As we all know, Easter is the day where we all gather in our finery to celebrate the day Barack Obama, the perfect man, the â€œAdonis-who-changes-winter-into-springâ€, wrought of heaven and sunshine, surrounded by flowers and puppies, emerged from the empty tomb to take away the guilt of the honkeys. And so we Americans celebrate by eating chocolate bunny rabbits, dying eggs with a sheen of colorful ink, hiding others filled with candy in the grass, finding and enjoying them before wallowing in our own crapulence.