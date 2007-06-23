“In the left's eagerness to embrace Christ's telling of the Good Samaritan as the sole tenet of Christian faith, it has ignored â€¦ Christ's telling of the rich man and Lazarus. ”

We should be prepared for a lot of this in 2008. The Democrats, in cooperation with the MSMTM, have decided to start pushing the idea that Christians are outside the mainstream of American values. We Christians are, to borrow a phrase, dividers not uniters.

B. Hussein Obama is the latest to put forward that idea.

"Part of it's because of the so-called leaders of the Christian Right, who've been all too eager to exploit what divides us," the Illinois senator said.

"At every opportunity, they've told evangelical Christians that Democrats disrespect their values and dislike their church, while suggesting to the rest of the country that religious Americans care only about issues like abortion and gay marriage, school prayer and intelligent design," according to an advance copy of his speech.The profound absurdities in that statement are just overwhelming.

It is the left that has advances a secular agenda. It has tried to remove God from our coinage and our pledge. It is the left that has been most aggressive in denying students the right to pray in graduation ceremonies. It is the left that would rather starve the homeless than allow churches to participate in federal aid programs. It is the left that has forced church affiliated healthcare providers to provide services that go against church teachings. It is the left that has pushed church affiliated adoption providers to cater to the homosexual lifestyle â€” a lifestyle those who actually follow Christ believe is sin. In short, in the left's eagerness to embrace the Christ's telling of the Good Samaritan as the sole tenet of Christian faith, it has ignored all but a very superficial understanding of Christ's telling of the rich man and Lazarus.

I could go on and on and on.

The problem Senators Obama, Clinton, and other Democrats are going to face is that many American Christians, in fact most American Christians, fundamentally do believe that abortion, gay marriage, school prayer, and intelligent design are fundamental issues today. Why? Because Senator Obama, Senator Clinton, the Democrats, and the media have been aggressively waging war against basic Christian values for three decades and that war has been fought against basic Judeo-Christian values of life, repentance, and faith.

You see, what the left does not comprehend is that calling yourself a church or a Christian does not actually make you a follower or believer in Christ as the one and only path to salvation.

Said Christ, "I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me." (John 14:6) The Democrats reject that very basic message and they should not be surprised when Christ's followers reject them because of it.