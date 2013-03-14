There are many naive fools who think Obamacare will crumble under its own weight. History shows us that government entitlements never crumble under their own weight. Rather, countries crumble under the weight of those entitlements. “[Republicans] speak against Obamacare building rhetorical Maginot lines that they themselves intend to go around.” Democrats were willing to lose their congressional majority to pass Obamacare. They lost the House. | Read More »