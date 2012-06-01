The economy is headed in the tank and now the lefties are in a panic. Their stimulus did not work. The President faces defeat. Uh-oh.

I am stuffed. Been feeding on the tears of the left all day over this. It’s terrible economic news. The funny part is they really do think all we needed was more stimulus. Sigh. We’ll get into it tonight on the radio.

You can listen live tonight on the WSB live stream and call in at 1-800-WSB-TALK. The show is live from 6pm to 8pm ET.

Consider this an open thread.